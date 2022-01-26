Man dies after being hit by delivery truck in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A man has died after being hit by a delivery truck during a crash in downtown Madison.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Washington Avenue around 11:55 a.m.
The 62-year-old man, who Fryer said was known for picking up litter in the area he was hit, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fryer said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.