Man dies after crash in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Lafayette County man is dead from injuries suffered in a crash in the Town of Gratiot on Friday night.
According to a news release from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill, Bobby L. Dicks II of rural Gratiot was driving northbound on STH 78 at the intersection of Pecatonica Shores Lane shortly after 8:15, when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch. The vehicle then continued to travel across Pecatonica Shores Lane, striking the culvert, before stopping north of the intersection of Pecatonica Shores Lane in the ditch on the east side of STH 78.
Dicks II was found unresponsive and brought to the hospital where he later died.
This is the third motor vehicle fatality in Lafayette County this year.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.