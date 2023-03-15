Man dies after crashing into bridge pillar in Dodgeville

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reports a man died after crashing into a bridge pillar in Dodgeville.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said the crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Brennan Road at USH 151. He said authorities arrived to the scene and found a vehicle crashed into a cement bridge pillar.
Peterson said the driver, who he identifies as Derrick Lee, 38, was heading eastbound at "a high rate of speed" when he went off the road and hit the pillar. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peterson said Lee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This is the first fatal crash in Iowa County in 2023.