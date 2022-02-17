Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa County lake

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A deputy from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office found the body of a man who had fallen through the ice on Kendall Lake Thursday morning.
The deputy said in a police report that he determined the victim had been drilling a hole in the ice when he fell through. The victim was able to remove himself from the water, but wasn't able to get help and died from the cold.
The victim is identified as James McCann.
Kendall Lake is located on DNR land near STH 80/133 between Avoca and Muscoda.