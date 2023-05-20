Man dies after shooting & crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -- People in Milwaukee are mourning a man who died after being shot in his car and crashing that vehicle.
Maurice Bates, 44, died Thursday. His loved ones remember him as a loving father of three daughters and one son, and a grandfather to two grandkids.
He was in Milwaukee for a funeral.
"Him losing his life is very sad that he had to lose his life coming to visit his loved ones to send them home and now we have to send him home because of the violence out here," close family friend Gwendolyn Mayon told WISN 12 News.
Police have not said if the shooting was targeted or random. No one has been arrested.