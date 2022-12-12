Man dies after vehicle rolled over him in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- A 73-year-old man died after his vehicle rolled over him Friday.
The City of Monona Police Department and EMS responded to the incident in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive around 2:45 p.m.
Chief Brian Chaney said the man was clearing snow off his vehicle and, when he walked around to the other side, the vehicle moved forward, hitting him. The 73-year-old fell, and the vehicle continued to move and roll over him.
EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The department obtained video footage from the establishment of the incident.
Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the individual.