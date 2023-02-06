Man dies following crash on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a crash in north Madison Sunday evening, according to the Madison Police Department.
In an incident report, Sgt. Nathan Becker said a vehicle was struck from behind while making a left turn onto Anhalt Drive at about 6:20 p.m. The vehicle that hit it was heading northbound on Packers Avenue.
Sgt. Becker said a 67-year-old man was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to a local hospital. He died shortly after.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (608) 255-2345.