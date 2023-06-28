Man dies from injuries sustained while trying to reset over 100-year-old headstone

CLYDE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says a man died after trying to reset a headstone early Monday morning.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said EMS were sent to a cemetery in Clyde Township around 7:45 a.m. after authorities learned a man was hurt while trying to reset a family headstone with a friend.
The man was taken to a Dodgeville hospital, where he died from his injuries. Peterson identified the man as 73-year-old Kenneth Gruber of Gotham.
Peterson said the investigation shows the over 100-year-old headstone came loose while the pair tried to reset it and it hit Gruber.