Man dies in fiery Rock County crash that closed road for 4 hours

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Rock County Sunday morning.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a crash south of Clinton on E. State Highway 67 near S. Northrup Road around 7:10 a.m.
Sergeant David Rossmiller said a man was driving a Ford Explorer east on State Highway 67 when he crossed the center line. Another man was driving a Ford Taurus west, and the two cars collided.
Rossmiller said the Explorer caught on fire and was fully engulfed when emergency personnel arrived. The medical examiner pronounced the driver dead at 8:41 a.m.
A 24-year-old man from Sharon, Wis., was driving the Taurus. Rossmiller said he was transported to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Ill., with serious injuries but is stable.
Authorities have not publicly identified either man. The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the medical examiner will release the name of the man who died at a later date.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Officer Crash Recon Team and Drone team members responded to document and investigate the crash. The Village of Clinton Fire Department, Village of Clinton Police Department and Rock County Highway Department assisted at the scene.
Authorities said State Highway 67 was closed for 4 hours because of the crash.