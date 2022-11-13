Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- An Evansville man died in a two-vehicle crash on US HWY 14 in the Janesville Township Sunday.
Rock County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Josh Lund said deputies and the Janesville Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of W. UW HWY 14 and N. CTH H at 11 a.m.
Lund reported a 2018 Toyota Highlander was stopped at the stop sign on CTH H, waiting to turn west onto US HWY 14, then entered the intersection into oncoming traffic. The 36-year-old Beloit man and driver of the Highlander was hit by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by a 66-year-old Evansville man.
Both cars came to a rest in the intersection, blocking a lane.
According to investigators, the 66-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was pronounced dead almost an hour later.
Lund said the passenger of the Corolla, an 18-year-old Evansville woman, was taken to Mercy Hospital where she will be treated and released with minor injuries.
The Beloit man appeared uninjured "but later indicated he may seek medical attention at another local hospital," according to Lund.
Officials reported the intersection was partially closed for two hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the Beloit man was cited for failure to yield right of way and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
The Evansville man's name will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office after family is notified.