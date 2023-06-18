Man dies Sunday after getting hurt in Saturday afternoon crash in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man died Sunday morning after a crash in Portage Saturday afternoon.
The Portage Police Department reports it happened on E. Albert St. near the intersection of Old Agency House Road around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.
When officers got to the scene, they found an SUV in the south ditch of Albert St. and a pickup truck stopped in the road. Police said the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man, was pinned in the driver's seat unresponsive.
The Portage Fire Department extricated him before EMS took him to the hospital. Then, UW Med Flight brought the man to Madison. He died Sunday morning from his injuries.
Police said three people were inside the pickup truck, and they were not hurt.
Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.