Man dies when train collides with truck in Grant County

CASSEVILLE (WKOW) — A man died after his truck was hit by a train in Grant County Saturday.
According to Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, a sheriff's office in Iowa first notified Wisconsin authorities about a crash between a truck and train on Closing Dam Road in Casseville Township.
Dreckman said investigation showed Lawrence Osterhaus, 69, of Glen Haven, was attempting to cross the rail road tracks in his pickup truck pulling a trailer when he was hit by a train traveling south.
He was pronounced dead on scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office from injuries sustained in the crash.