Man, dog rescued from pond in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A dramatic rescue in Racine County of a man and his two dogs that fell through the ice was caught on camera.
Body camera footage from Racine County Sheriff's deputies shows them pulling Todd Fornes and his collie, named Bo, from an icy pond in the village of Raymond.
Todd says his dogs, Bo and Stormy, were chasing geese onto the ice when they fell through and he jumped in to save them.
Stormy got out on her own, but Todd and Bo were in trouble.
"We kept breaking the ice and then the rescue personnel got here and threw me a rope, which gave me enough stability so I could pull push him out," Todd told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.
The two eventually made it to shore thanks to first responders.