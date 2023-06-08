Man escapes through second floor window in Beaver Dam house fire

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A house fire forced someone inside to escape through a second floor window in Beaver Dam.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department says crews responded to a porch fire in the 200 block of East Third Street just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The fire spread to the first and second floors.
Two residents were home at the time of the fire. One was able to get out on their own.
Authorities say the second resident was upstairs and had to escape through a second-story window onto the roof.
Neighbors were able to safely help him off the roof.
Crews remained on scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.