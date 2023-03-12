Man faces disorderly conduct charges after being arrested in Ridgeway parking lot

RIDGEWAY (WKOW) — Authorities in Ridgeway arrested a man Saturday night after a homeowner found him intoxicated in their backyard.
According to Marshal Michael Gorham, the Ridgeway Marshal's Office received a report of an intoxicated man in the backyard of a home on Level St. around 8:20 p.m. The homeowner said they went into their backyard to let their pets out and discovered the man, who became aggressive.
Gorham said officers found the suspect, Timothy Foley, in a parking lot near the residence. The marshal said Foley created another disturbance by yelling racial slurs, resisted arrest and intentionally spat at an officer.
Foley was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct with a Hate Crimes Enhancer, Resisting Arrest, Throwing or Discharging Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker and Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer.
The Barneveld and Dodgeville police departments and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office assisted with this incident.