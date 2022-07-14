 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man facing third OWI charge after crash on Madison's far east side

  • Updated
Madison-Police badge

MADISON (WKOW) — A 25-year-old man is facing a third OWI charge after crashing a car on Madison's far east side Wednesday. 

According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to a crash on Milwaukee Street near Wittwer Road, finding an SUV on its side with smoke and flames coming from it. 

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Sielehr, was standing outside. He sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. 

Fryer says Sielehr admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash and mentioned another recent OWI Arrest. 

Sielehr was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on the pending third OWI charge and he was cited for operating after suspension. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you