Man facing third OWI charge after crash on Madison's far east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A 25-year-old man is facing a third OWI charge after crashing a car on Madison's far east side Wednesday.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers responded to a crash on Milwaukee Street near Wittwer Road, finding an SUV on its side with smoke and flames coming from it.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Sielehr, was standing outside. He sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
Fryer says Sielehr admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash and mentioned another recent OWI Arrest.
Sielehr was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on the pending third OWI charge and he was cited for operating after suspension.