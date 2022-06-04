Man falls 30 feet from ledge in Oakfield

OAKFIELD (WKOW) -- A man was injured after falling 30 feet from a ledge in Oakfield late Friday evening, according to a news release from City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.
The release says around 11:45 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to an area off of Breakneck Road in Oakfield for a male that had fallen off the ledge there.
Emergency crews located the injured male patient with the help of information from witnesses at the scene. Crews determined that he fell approximately 30 feet off the ledge onto a rocky area below.
Members of Oakfield Fire Department and the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team were able to get him back to the top of the ledge.
He was conscious and responding to EMS, and then transported via helicopter to a trauma center for further treatment.
The full extent of his injuries is not known at this time.