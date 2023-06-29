Man federally sentenced for online threats to public officials, Gov. Evers

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MADISON (WKOW) — A DeForest man has been sentenced for making threats to various public officials through Facebook and email, including Governor Tony Evers. 

Michael Yaker, 53, was federally sentenced on a charge of transmitting in interstate commerce a threatening communication Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea. Judge James Peterson sentenced Yaker to a year and a day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Yaker pleaded guilty to the charge in March. 

O'Shea said Yaker sent threatening communication to public officials since 2010. The threats fell into federal jurisdiction because they didn't stop when Yaker left the state of Wisconsin. 

O'Shea said the sentencing hearing focused heavily on Yaker's mental health, and he was ordered to participate in counseling during his supervised release. Peterson told Yaker during the hearing "You are not a child. The primary responsibility for your mental health is yours," and warned that he could return to custody if he doesn't comply with the release conditions. 

