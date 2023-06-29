Man federally sentenced for online threats to public officials, Gov. Evers

MADISON (WKOW) — A DeForest man has been sentenced for making threats to various public officials through Facebook and email, including Governor Tony Evers.
Michael Yaker, 53, was federally sentenced on a charge of transmitting in interstate commerce a threatening communication Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea. Judge James Peterson sentenced Yaker to a year and a day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Yaker pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
O'Shea said Yaker sent threatening communication to public officials since 2010. The threats fell into federal jurisdiction because they didn't stop when Yaker left the state of Wisconsin.
O'Shea said the sentencing hearing focused heavily on Yaker's mental health, and he was ordered to participate in counseling during his supervised release. Peterson told Yaker during the hearing "You are not a child. The primary responsibility for your mental health is yours," and warned that he could return to custody if he doesn't comply with the release conditions.