Man flown to hospital after crashing truck, trailer in rural Green Co.

SPRING GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man was flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after he crashed in rural Green County, according to Brodhead Area EMS.
Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Mt. Hope Road in Spring Grove. The man involved in the crash was reported to be significantly hurt.
An investigation shows the man was driving a truck north on Mt. Hope Road when he went off the road as he was going around a sharp corner at a high speed.
The truck and the trailer it was pulling went across the ditch into the neighboring field, then rolled over, coming to a rest right-side-up.
The man wasn't wearing his seatbelt.
The man was taken to the hospital by MedFlight for life-threatening injuries.