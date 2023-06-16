 Skip to main content
Man flown to hospital after crashing truck, trailer in rural Green Co.

  • Updated
SPRING GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man was flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after he crashed in rural Green County, according to Brodhead Area EMS.

Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Mt. Hope Road in Spring Grove. The man involved in the crash was reported to be significantly hurt.

An investigation shows the man was driving a truck north on Mt. Hope Road when he went off the road as he was going around a sharp corner at a high speed.

The truck and the trailer it was pulling went across the ditch into the neighboring field, then rolled over, coming to a rest right-side-up.

The man wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

The man was taken to the hospital by MedFlight for life-threatening injuries.