Man found dead in Rubicon River in Dodge Co.

NEOSHO, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead in the Rubicon River Tuesday afternoon.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said the office responded to a report of a man who had been seen "laying" in the river just west of HWY 67 around 3:30 p.m.
The man was dead when responders got to him.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine how he died and the circumstances surrounding his death. At this time, Schmidt said they don't suspect foul play.
Schmidt reminded people to be careful if they go out on ice, because even though it may seem sturdy, the ice may break easily. He encouraged people to always go out with a friend and wear a floatation device.