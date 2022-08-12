Man found dead outside vehicle day after Sauk Co. hit-and-run

WESTFIELD (WKOW) — A man was found dead outside of a crashed vehicle near Westfield Thursday afternoon, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said that around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Sauk County Dispatch Center received a report of a hit-and-run from a road construction crew.
The crew reported that the crash happened on Stone Church Road east of the intersection with CTY D in Westfield township. They said the a Pontiac van was in the area of the crash where a vehicle had run into the back of a piece of construction equipment before leaving the scene.
The crew did not see the crash itself, and the suspect's vehicle left parts and fluids on scene. Responding Sauk County deputies attempted to find the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
The following afternoon around 1:15 p.m., the Sauk County Dispatch Center received a report of an elderly man found on the ground outside of a vehicle near CTY D south of Stone Church Road. Responding deputies found an 85-year-old man dead beside a 2000 Pontiac Montana van.
The van had front end damage with both air bags deployed, and Meister said it didn't appear that the driver had been wearing a seatbelt.
Deputies determined that the van was involved in the crash on Stone Church Road the previous day and believe the man died from a combination of injuries sustained in the crash and an ongoing medical issue.
The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.