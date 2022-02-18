Man goes on vandalism spree at Milwaukee community center

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- New video shows a man's vandalism spree inside a community center in Milwaukee.
This happened Tuesday night at the Martin Luther King, Junior Community Center, according to our affiliate WISN.
Surveillance footage shows the man smashing the lobby windows with a metal table leg.
Once inside, he knocked over seven fish and turtle tanks and smashed trophy cases
Workers at the center tried to save the fish they could, putting them in buckets and the one remaining fish tank.
An injured turtle was taken to the zoo for treatment.
No people were hurt.
Police arrested the suspect.
He could face charges of criminal damage to property and animal cruelty.