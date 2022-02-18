 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow
Late This Evening...

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across
far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva
areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers
will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine
and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5".
This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures
through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in
open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads
through the overnight.

Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph will continue to veer to the northwest late this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will continue to be
associated with a period of heavy snow showers that is moving
through southeast and south central Wisconsin late this evening.
A few gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible with the snow showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Man goes on vandalism spree at Milwaukee community center

Community Center Rampage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- New video shows a man's vandalism spree inside a community center in Milwaukee.

This happened Tuesday night at the Martin Luther King, Junior Community Center, according to our affiliate WISN.

Surveillance footage shows the man smashing the lobby windows with a metal table leg.

Once inside, he knocked over seven fish and turtle tanks and smashed trophy cases

Workers at the center tried to save the fish they could, putting them in buckets and the one remaining fish tank.

An injured turtle was taken to the zoo for treatment.

No people were hurt.

Police arrested the suspect.

He could face charges of criminal damage to property and animal cruelty.