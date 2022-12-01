 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man hit by 'slow-moving' vehicle after running across intersection in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

MADISON (WKOW) — Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and injured after running across a road on the Madison's east side Wednesday afternoon. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Eagan Road and East Towne Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Fryer said the victim, a 39-year-old man, tried running across Eagan Road when he was hit by a "slow-moving" vehicle. His injuries are minor.

The victim was cited for sudden pedestrian movement, and the driver was cooperative and remained on the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you