Man hit by 'slow-moving' vehicle after running across intersection in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Police say a man was hit by a vehicle and injured after running across a road on the Madison's east side Wednesday afternoon.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Eagan Road and East Towne Boulevard around 5 p.m.
Fryer said the victim, a 39-year-old man, tried running across Eagan Road when he was hit by a "slow-moving" vehicle. His injuries are minor.
The victim was cited for sudden pedestrian movement, and the driver was cooperative and remained on the scene.