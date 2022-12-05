Man hit in head with 'small axe' during armed robbery on Madison's far east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said a man was hit in the head with an axe during an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place at a Motel 6 on E. Towne Boulevard around 5 a.m.
She reports the incident originally began on Theirer Road, when a 54-year-old man was grabbed by the suspect, who demanded his wallet.
Fryer said the suspect followed the victim to the motel, where he hit the victim "in the head with a small axe."
The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The suspect has not been located and no arrests have been made.
MPD states the investigation is ongoing.