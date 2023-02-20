Man hit, killed by train in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Watertown police officials confirmed Monday they are investigating a deadly train crash.
According to a Facebook post, a train hit and killed a man the evening of Friday, February 17 in the area of West Main Street and Hiawatha Street.
Police noted they do not suspect criminal activity in the investigation.
The Watertown Fire Department, Canadian Pacific RR Police and the Dodge County Medical Examiner assisted police investigators.
Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at (920) 261-6660.