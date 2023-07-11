Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle on Madison's north side Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue at N. Sherman Avenue around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.
The 39-year-old man was hit by the vehicle as it turned off N. Sherman Avenue onto Commercial Avenue.
The man was taken to the hospital with "significant" injuries.
Fryer said no charges have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.