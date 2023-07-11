 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Madison's north side

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle on Madison's north side Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue at N. Sherman Avenue around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

The 39-year-old man was hit by the vehicle as it turned off N. Sherman Avenue onto Commercial Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with "significant" injuries.

Fryer said no charges have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.

Recommended for you