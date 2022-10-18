Man hospitalized after failing to stop, t-boned by garbage truck in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A man is in the hospital after his truck was t-boned by a garbage truck, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of CTH TT and Ridge Road.
A man was driving his pick-up truck and entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign, according to Schaffer. A waste management truck traveling east on CTH TT "broadsided" his truck.
Schaffer said the man was ejected from his truck and taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. He is expected to survive.
The garbage truck driver was not hurt.
Schaffer said the pick-up truck driver will be cited for failure to stop and not wearing a seatbelt.