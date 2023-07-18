Man hurt after being thrown from vehicle in rural Dane Co. crash

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after he was thrown from a vehicle in rural Dane County overnight, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
She said the driver was thrown from the vehicle and unresponsive.
Deputies determined he was traveling south on N. Towne Road when he failed to negotiate a curve.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Schaffer said investigation into the crash is ongoing, but intoxicating substances are believed to be a contributing factor.