Man hurt after being thrown from vehicle in rural Dane Co. crash

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after he was thrown from a vehicle in rural Dane County overnight, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

She said the driver was thrown from the vehicle and unresponsive. 

Deputies determined he was traveling south on N. Towne Road when he failed to negotiate a curve.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Schaffer said investigation into the crash is ongoing, but intoxicating substances are believed to be a contributing factor.

