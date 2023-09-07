 Skip to main content
Man hurt after dump truck tips over on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A dump truck driver of a dump truck was hurt after a truck tipped over on the Madison's north side Wednesday afternoon.

Madison Police Department Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to Troy Dr. near Main Dr. around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday

The driver had to be extricated by Madison Fire Department personnel. He was hurt, but the injury was minor.

He told officers he was backing up the truck on a hill, which had loose sand on it, when the dump truck tipped over.

No tickets have been issued.

