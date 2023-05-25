Man hurt by glass during road rage shooting on Madison's southeast side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a man was hurt by shattered glass during a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Stoughton Road near Pflaum Road.
She said a man noticed a car tailgating him. The man decided to brake-check the other driver, but the aggressive behavior continued.
Fryer said a single shot was fired into the car of the man being tailgated, causing him to be hurt by shattering glass.
Fryer said the man described the car of the shooter as a silver, Nissan Altima.
She said both sedans were traveling southbound on Stoughton Road at the time of the gunfire.
No arrests have been made, but Fryer asks anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.