Man hurt in Madison shooting after 'intentional' encounter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a man was shot overnight.
According to Lt. Eric Vosburg, this happened at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Allied Drive.
Police said they received a call about someone who was shot. And when they got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a gun shot injury. He was transported a local hospital.
Authorities believe the person who was shot and the suspect had an "intentional brief encounter," which led to gunfire.
The suspect is not in custody as of Thursday morning at 5 a.m., Lt. Vosburg said.
MPD's Violent Crime Unit will take the lead on the investigation.