...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man hurt in Madison shooting after 'intentional' encounter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a  man was shot overnight. 

According to Lt. Eric Vosburg, this happened at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Allied Drive.

Police said they received a call about someone who was shot. And when they got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a gun shot injury. He was transported a local hospital. 

Authorities believe the person who was shot and the suspect had an "intentional brief encounter," which led to gunfire. 

The suspect is not in custody as of Thursday morning at 5 a.m., Lt. Vosburg said.

MPD's Violent Crime Unit will take the lead on the investigation.  

