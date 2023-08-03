Man in custody after running, shooting at officer in Marshall; video shows struggle over gun

MARSHALL, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after a robbery and chase in Marshall, where police say he shot at an officer as he was trying to get away.
Marshall Police Chief John Nault said they were first notified of a robbery at the Caps and Cork Liquor Store on Plaza Drive at about 7:41 p.m. Wednesday.
The person who reported the robbery said there was a "physical altercation" between the suspect and the store clerk.
Store surveillance video shows the clerk and suspect, 21, wrestling over stolen merchandise and the suspect's gun. The clerk is able to grab the hand gun and take it inside the store.
But video also shows the suspect coming back into the store and vaulting the counter to try to retrieve the weapon from the clerk.
"At that point, it's life or death," says store manager Jace Hindman.
"He's going for the gun, you can't really give up," Hindman says.
The video shows the clerk able to prevent the suspect from using the gun as he pushes him out of the store and locks the door.
Officers found the armed man and attempted to talk to him, but police said he didn't listen and ran away.
During the chase, the suspect fired a round at an officer. Chief Nault said the officer was not struck.
At that time, other agencies were called to help with the search. The suspect was found in a residential area and taken into custody at about 9 p.m Wednesday.
Hindman said he tells employees to allow a thief to steal, as merchandise is insured and their lives are more important than stopping a robbery. Hindman said his employee's actions with the armed suspect were in the heat of the moment with good intentions.
"I'm glad he's safe," Hindman said.
Chief Nault said the Marshall Police Department is taking the lead on the robbery investigation. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shots fired incident. The suspect is expected to make an appearance in Dane County Court Friday.
If you have information about the case, you can contact the Marshall Police Department or the Dane County Sheriff's Office.