Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man in Madison arrested after threatening someone with sword

  Updated
madison police- night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man has been arrested after threatening someone with a sword in Madison Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department. 

Sgt. Nathan Becker said police were called to the wooded area near the Amazon Distribution Center on Milwaukee Street for a weapons violation at about 9 p.m.

Police reported Howard Spacejoy Smith, 48, was armed with a sword and claimed he was looking for someone at a nearby encampment. 

When he encountered the victim, he threatened to physically harm him with the sword he was carrying.

MPD officers arrived quickly and took Smith into custody. Police said he was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed and Bail Jumping.

 
 