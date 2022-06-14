Man in Madison arrested after threatening someone with sword

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man has been arrested after threatening someone with a sword in Madison Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said police were called to the wooded area near the Amazon Distribution Center on Milwaukee Street for a weapons violation at about 9 p.m.
Police reported Howard Spacejoy Smith, 48, was armed with a sword and claimed he was looking for someone at a nearby encampment.
When he encountered the victim, he threatened to physically harm him with the sword he was carrying.
MPD officers arrived quickly and took Smith into custody. Police said he was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed and Bail Jumping.