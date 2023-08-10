Man in prison for Madison girl's death charged with arson

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man serving a 30-year prison sentence for the killing of an 11-year-old Madison girl appeared in Dane County Court Thursday after being charged with arson.
Perion Carreon, 22, was brought to Dane County from a correctional institute in Green Bay.
A criminal complaint states in June 2020, a $5,000 bounty was put on a man or his family members over a marijuana dispute between the man and others.
Court records state a fire was started at the garage of the man's home in the 3300 block of Basil Drive. Records show a neighbor spotted the flames of the early morning fire and alerted the victims. No one was hurt.
The complaint says security video and review of the cell phone of another man charged in the arson implicate Carreon in the crime.
A court commissioner Thursday set Carreon's bail as a signature bond. He said there was not a need to require cash as Carreon will be in prison because he was convicted of being a party to first-degree reckless homicide in the August 2020 death of Anisa Scott.
Authorities say the girl was shot as she rode in a car with her mother's boyfriend. Police officials say Carreon and two other people targeted the boyfriend.
Carreon was also convicted of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide.
Carreon will remain in the Dane County jail until an Aug. 23 court hearing to decide if there's enough evidence in the arson case against him to force him to face trial.