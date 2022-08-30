Man injured by cord stretched 'neck high' across bike path, Madison police investigating

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after someone was injured by a cord stretched across a commuter bike path near Allied Drive.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police received a report on Monday from a man who said he was injured by the cord on Friday.
He didn't report it over the weekend, but noticed it was up again around 4 a.m. on Monday.
The man said the cord was hanging "neck high" across the path. It was tied to a chain link fence on the bridge that goes over the Cannonball and Capitol paths.
The man also reported seeing what was left from Friday's cord still attached to the fence.
Madison police are currently investigating and encourage cyclists to monitor their surroundings in the meantime.