Man injured in Grant County motorcycle crash

CASSVILLE (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle that left the man injured Friday morning.
The sheriff's office received a report of a single vehicle crash around 10:45 a.m. on HWY 81 near CTY Y in the township of Cassville.
According to officials, 43-year-old, John Bragg, of Monroe was riding his motorcycle eastbound on HWY 81 when he lost control on a curve by confusing the breaks and the clutch lever.
Officials said, Braggs crashed in a ditch on the south side of the road.
Braggs was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital due to a head injury, according to first responders.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Cassville EMS and the Cassville Fire Department. The motorcycle was removed from the scene via personal vehicle and trailer.