Man injured in Grant County motorcycle crash

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
355 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN LAKE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             KENOSHA
MILWAUKEE             OZAUKEE               RACINE
WALWORTH              WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARABOO, BEAVER DAM, BELOIT, BERLIN,
BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DELAVAN, EAST TROY, ELKHORN,
ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON,
HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA,
LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO,
NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC,
PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS,
WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD,
AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man injured in Grant County motorcycle crash

  • Updated
motorcycle crash

CASSVILLE (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle that left the man injured Friday morning.

The sheriff's office received a report of a single vehicle crash around 10:45 a.m. on HWY 81 near CTY Y in the township of Cassville.

According to officials, 43-year-old, John Bragg, of Monroe was riding his motorcycle eastbound on HWY 81 when he lost control on a curve by confusing the breaks and the clutch lever.

Officials said, Braggs crashed in a ditch on the south side of the road.

Braggs was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital due to a head injury, according to first responders.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Cassville EMS and the Cassville Fire Department. The motorcycle was removed from the scene via personal vehicle and trailer.

Tags

Recommended for you