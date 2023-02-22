Man involved in shooting on Madison's east side takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) — A 23-year-old man charged in a shooting on Madison's east side took a plea deal Wednesday.

Cameron Barber-Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety - as a party to a crime, according to online court records. As a result, the court dismissed an attempted first-degree homicide charge, which had the modifiers of repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and party to a crime.

Barber-Smith was arrested in May 2022 in connection to a man who was shot while standing on an apartment balcony.

Authorities said the victim and suspect knew each other.