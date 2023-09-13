Man kicks, spits on officers at local hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man visiting a patient in a local hospital spit on officers and kicked a security guard, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said 34-year-old Patrick Knowles was arrested by police after becoming aggressive when hospital staff confiscated his alcohol. An incident report from MPD said Knowles injured himself in the process.
Knowles was arrested for discharging bodily fluids, battery and disorderly conduct, according to MPD. He was taken to the Dane County Jail after being treated for his injuries.