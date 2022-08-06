 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man killed after being hit by car on the Beltline

crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police official tells 27 News a man was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline early Saturday morning. 

The call for the crash at US 12 and Agricultural Drive came in around 5:10 a.m.

Madison Police Lt. Paul Bauman wasn't able to share any details about how the crash happened, but says the driver is cooperating with the investigation. 

The crash fully closed the westbound lanes of US 12 from the interstate. Madison Police say the road reopened around 7:25 Saturday morning. 

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.  

Tags

Recommended for you