Man killed after being hit by car on the Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police official tells 27 News a man was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline early Saturday morning.
The call for the crash at US 12 and Agricultural Drive came in around 5:10 a.m.
Madison Police Lt. Paul Bauman wasn't able to share any details about how the crash happened, but says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
The crash fully closed the westbound lanes of US 12 from the interstate. Madison Police say the road reopened around 7:25 Saturday morning.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.