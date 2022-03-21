Man killed after car hits trees in Dodge Co.

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER (WKOW) -- An 87-year-old man was killed in a crash in Dodge County on Sunday night.
According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to CTH C west of CTH I, in the Township of Chester shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The release says initial investigation indicates the man was driving a 2008 Mercury east on CTH C approaching a curve in the roadway to the left. The Mercury then "failed to negotiate the curve" and the car then traveled off of the roadway, and hit several trees, the release says.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released.
The crash remains under investigation.