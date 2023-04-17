Man killed, another arrested after 3-vehicle crash near Waunakee

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) -- One man was killed and another was arrested after a three vehicle-crash outside of Waunakee Monday afternoon.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Military Road and Main Street in the Village of Dane.
Authorities say a pickup truck left a BP gas station nearby, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another truck. The pickup truck then sideswiped an SUV, causing the SUV to roll over.
The 52-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released since family members are still being notified.
Deputies arrested the driver of the pickup, 22-year-old Maxwell Hamilton of Lodi. Authorities say he faces a tentative charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Dane County Jail.
The driver of the second truck was not hurt.