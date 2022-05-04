Man killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man was killed in a crash in Rock County Wednesday afternoon.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were dispatched to the intersection of STH 213 and CTH B in the Township of Magnolia just after 12:30 p.m. for a crash between two vehicles.
A 19-year-old man from Janesville was traveling westbound on CTH B, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a car being driven by a 51-year-old man from Beloit.
The 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old and his juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
The identity of the driver may be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.