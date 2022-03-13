Man pistol-whipped during armed robbery at gas station on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man and woman are recovering after being assaulted during an armed robbery on Madison’s east side Saturday night.
A Madison Police Incident Report from Lt. Jennifer Hannah says two people in a car pulled into the Mobil Gas Station at 3019 E. Washington Avenue around 10:00 p.m. One of them allegedly pistol-whipped the man, who was retrieving money he forgot in his car. Hannah says the other person then helped beat up the man.
Hannah says one of the suspects then went into the store and beat up the woman, allegedly with the help of two acquaintances of the victims that were already inside the store. The woman was not hit with a gun, just fists. She told police $50 was taken from her.
Both the man and woman were treated at the hospital. The man needed several stitches for lacerations to his head.