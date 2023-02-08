 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting outside Dane Co. jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Demone Cummins
Courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged in a 2022 Madison homicide outside of the Dane County Jail has taken a plea. 

Demone Cummins pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday morning. As a result of the plea, two charges were dropped: possession of heroin with intent to deliver and sale/possess/use/transport machine guns. 

The charges came as a result of the shooting death of Dwyane Collins outside of the jail.

A second man, Amond Galtney is also facing charges in the shooting. Online court records show Galtney set to go to trial in June. 

Cummins was automatically given a sentence of life in prison. The court will determine if he has an opportunity for extended supervision at a later date. 

