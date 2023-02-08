Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting outside Dane Co. jail

MADISON (WKOW) — A man charged in a 2022 Madison homicide outside of the Dane County Jail has taken a plea.

Demone Cummins pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday morning. As a result of the plea, two charges were dropped: possession of heroin with intent to deliver and sale/possess/use/transport machine guns.

The charges came as a result of the shooting death of Dwyane Collins outside of the jail.

A second man, Amond Galtney is also facing charges in the shooting. Online court records show Galtney set to go to trial in June.

Cummins was automatically given a sentence of life in prison. The court will determine if he has an opportunity for extended supervision at a later date.