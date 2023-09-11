 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty in July 2022 shooting that killed Milwaukee teen

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man pleaded guilty in the July 2022 murder of a Milwaukee teenager, according to Dane County Court Records.

Aquille Lowe, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide - as a party to a crime Monday afternoon.

As a part of the plea, five other charges were dismissed. These charges include first-degree intentional homicide - as a party to a crime, recklessly endangering safety and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Laron D. Bynum, 18, was targeted in the north side shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lowe is scheduled to appear for sentencing in January 2024.

Jakyra Peeples, 23, was also charged in the homicide. She's scheduled to appear in court in November. 

