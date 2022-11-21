Man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly E. Washington Ave. crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge in a June 2021 deadly hit and run on E. Washington Ave.
Court records show a judge sentenced Antoine Johnson, 36, to nine years in the Wisconsin State Prison system for the crime. Johnson will spend five years in initial confinement and four years on extended supervision.
In exchange for Johnson's guilty plea, the state moved to dismiss a misdemeanor bail jumping charge against Johnson.
Sean Crisco, 30, of Madison was killed in the crash. A Madison police lieutenant told 27 News, Crisco was in the crosswalk at Patterson St. when he was hit, and Johnson was driving "hazardously, almost recklessly" prior to the crash.
Since Johnson's July 2021 arrest in this case, court records show he was also charged with several other felonies in separate cases, including disorderly conduct - domestic abuse. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed following the hit and run plea and sentencing hearing.