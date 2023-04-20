Man pleads guilty to killing his mother in OWI crash

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An Edgerton man pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in his mother's death.
Court records show the court dismissed four other felony charges against Thomas Monson, 58, upon his guilty plea.
Monson crashed his vehicle on the west side of Madison in April 2022. His mother, Bonnie Monson, 84, was in the passenger seat and died.
Monson's brother told 27 News the two were on their way to the hospital to get Monson help for concussion symptoms. Their mother was driving until she got lost and Monson took over.
Prosecutors filed charges in May 2022.
Court records show Monson had seven OWIs prior to the April 2022 crash.
His sentencing is scheduled for August.