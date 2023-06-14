 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor for 2020 Madison Halloween shooting

  • Updated
Jeffery D Briggs

MONDAY (WKOW) — A Madison man charged in a 2020 Halloween shooting has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, according to Wisconsin court records. 

Jeffrey Briggs pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer in connection to an incident on Flower Lane on Madison's west side on Halloween 2020. 

Originally, Jeffrey and his brother Javion were charged with homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges in June 2022

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. 

