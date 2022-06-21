Man pleads guilty to some charges in hit-and-run that injured 10-month-old

MADISON (WKOW) — A man has pleaded guilty to a crash that injured a 10-month-old child in July, 2021.
Chad Walsvick, 43, pleaded guilty to first and second degree reckless endangering safety and OWI causing injury second offense. As a result of the plea, the rest of Walskvick's charges, including hit and run and possessing cocaine, were dismissed.
Walsvick hit a stroller at Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive with a 10-month-old child inside, who had minor injuries from the crash.
Walsvick will be sentenced in September.