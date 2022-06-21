 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to some charges in hit-and-run that injured 10-month-old

  • Updated
Chad Walsvick
Courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON (WKOW) — A man has pleaded guilty to a crash that injured a 10-month-old child in July, 2021. 

Chad Walsvick, 43, pleaded guilty to first and second degree reckless endangering safety and OWI causing injury second offense. As a result of the plea, the rest of Walskvick's charges, including hit and run and possessing cocaine, were dismissed. 

Walsvick hit a stroller at Acewood Boulevard and Goldfinch Drive with a 10-month-old child inside, who had minor injuries from the crash.

Walsvick will be sentenced in September. 

