Man points gun at 2 people during 'verbal altercation' on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a man pointed a gun at two people on the city's north side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victims were walking on Scofield Street near N. 8th Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when they passed a parked vehicle.

Fryer said the men said there was a "verbal altercation" when the suspect got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

No one was hurt or arrested.

Fryer said police are investigating the incident.

