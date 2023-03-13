Man points gun at 2 people during 'verbal altercation' on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a man pointed a gun at two people on the city's north side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victims were walking on Scofield Street near N. 8th Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when they passed a parked vehicle.
Fryer said the men said there was a "verbal altercation" when the suspect got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at them.
No one was hurt or arrested.
Fryer said police are investigating the incident.